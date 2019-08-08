UrduPoint.com
'Water Bears' Cannot Colonize Moon Despite Surviving Probe Crash - Scientists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

Thousands of the world's toughest microscopic animals may have survived a crash-landing on the Moon but are not likely to colonize it, Russian biologists at the Institute of Biomedical Problems told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Thousands of the world's toughest microscopic animals may have survived a crash-landing on the Moon but are not likely to colonize it, Russian biologists at the Institute of Biomedical Problems told Sputnik on Thursday.

Dehydrated tardigrades, also called water bears, were traveling on Israel's first private lunar lander Beresheet when it smashed against the Moon's surface in April. Hopes are that the probe spilled its payload and it is lying around intact, waiting to be revived.

"In the best-case scenario, they will remain in their dormant state.

Only time will tell what happens next. Radiation is a factor and they will be exposed to it. If those water bears fell into a crater and are shielded from sun rays they might survive ... but will stay dehydrated," the scientists said.

Water bears are extremely durable and will stay alive even when frozen to almost absolute zero. They can be brought back to life after a decade of being dehydrated, but without water they would not reanimate on their own and populate the Moon, scientists stressed, making lunar colonization impossible.

