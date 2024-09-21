Open Menu

Water Crisis In Flint, Michigan: An American Scandal

Published September 21, 2024

Water crisis in Flint, Michigan: an American scandal

Flint, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Lead contamination of the drinking water in the US Rust Belt city of Flint, Michigan began 10 years ago.

In one of the worst public health scandals in the country's history, the 100,000 residents of this former automaking hub were exposed to the toxic contaminant, with consequences that will last decades.

The tragedy began in April 2014 when an unelected city manager appointed by Republican Governor Rick Snyder changed Flint's water supply as a cost-saving measure.

While the city previously received treated water from Detroit, 70 miles (110 kilometers) away, the new source was the dirty, acidic Flint River.

Due to budget constraints, the tainted water was not treated to prevent corrosion and it began eating away at pipes in the city's distribution network.

Large amounts of lead leaked into the water, poisoning the local population.

The change in the water supply was also accompanied by an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria, which killed at least 12 people.

