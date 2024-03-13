Open Menu

Water Cuts Add To Frustrations Ahead Of S.Africa Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Water cuts add to frustrations ahead of S.Africa vote

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Anger is mounting in some Johannesburg districts left without water for more than a week, fewer than three months before general elections marked by voter discontent with South Africa's failing infrastructure.

With power cuts and potholes already part of daily life, recent water shortages have increased the frustration of many over poor service delivery -- a key election issue -- in the country's most populous city.

"I haven't had a bath, or a shower or even a wash, for the past 11 days," complained white-haired Cecilia Walsh, as she took out jerry cans from her car before queueing behind a water tanker sent by the city.

"At least now I can give my dog some water... I might get a bucket bath a bit later."

South Africa is the continent's most industrialised nation, but access to basic services such as water, electricity and refuse collection is a recurring source of anger for many of the 62 million inhabitants.

Shouting "We want water" and holding placards reading "No water, this stinks!", a few dozen people protested in a northern Johannesburg district on Tuesday as, some 500 kilometres (300 miles) away in the port city of Durban, students and civil servants demonstrated against blackouts.

"We pay our taxes, now show us what it's for," said Johannesburg protester Niamh Faherty.

"We've waited long enough, it's been 10 days...and we still don't have any water, I mean you can imagine with the two young kids, and it's just frustrating," said Nkosinathi Khumalo, another demonstrator.

- Crippling power cuts -

Related Topics

Election Electricity Poor Water Car Young Durban Johannesburg Reading Bath South Africa From Million

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

2 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

4 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

16 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

16 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

16 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

16 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

16 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

16 hours ago

More Stories From World