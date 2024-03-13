Water Cuts Add To Frustrations Ahead Of S.Africa Vote
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Anger is mounting in some Johannesburg districts left without water for more than a week, fewer than three months before general elections marked by voter discontent with South Africa's failing infrastructure.
With power cuts and potholes already part of daily life, recent water shortages have increased the frustration of many over poor service delivery -- a key election issue -- in the country's most populous city.
"I haven't had a bath, or a shower or even a wash, for the past 11 days," complained white-haired Cecilia Walsh, as she took out jerry cans from her car before queueing behind a water tanker sent by the city.
"At least now I can give my dog some water... I might get a bucket bath a bit later."
South Africa is the continent's most industrialised nation, but access to basic services such as water, electricity and refuse collection is a recurring source of anger for many of the 62 million inhabitants.
Shouting "We want water" and holding placards reading "No water, this stinks!", a few dozen people protested in a northern Johannesburg district on Tuesday as, some 500 kilometres (300 miles) away in the port city of Durban, students and civil servants demonstrated against blackouts.
"We pay our taxes, now show us what it's for," said Johannesburg protester Niamh Faherty.
"We've waited long enough, it's been 10 days...and we still don't have any water, I mean you can imagine with the two young kids, and it's just frustrating," said Nkosinathi Khumalo, another demonstrator.
- Crippling power cuts -
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From World
-
Top French school head resigns, accused of domestic violence9 minutes ago
-
China warns proposed TikTok ban will 'come back to bite' US29 minutes ago
-
Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US29 minutes ago
-
Famine stalks Sudan in second Ramadan plagued by war59 minutes ago
-
Israel strike on car in south Lebanon kills at least one: state media59 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US1 hour ago
-
France, Germany, Poland to hold talks on Ukraine: Warsaw2 hours ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious2 hours ago
-
Japan space rocket explodes seconds after launch2 hours ago
-
Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious2 hours ago
-
US House to vote on TikTok ban2 hours ago
-
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit2 hours ago