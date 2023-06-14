Water Expected to Leave Flooded Areas in Kherson Region by June 20 - Russian Official

Water from the damaged Kakhovka dam is expected to leave the flooded areas in the Kherson Region and return to the bed of the Dnipro River by June 20, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Water from the damaged Kakhovka dam is expected to leave the flooded areas in the Kherson Region and return to the bed of the Dnipro River by June 20, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said on Wednesday.

"According to the estimates by (Russian hydroelectricity company) RusHydro, the water is expected to completely leave the area, and the Dnipro River to return to its normal bed, by June 20. Today, in Oleshky and the adjacent areas, the water still remains in the lowlands at about the 1.6 meter (5.2 feet) level," he wrote on Telegram.

The flood has already dropped to levels where humanitarian convoys with food could enter the flooded areas, the official said.

The damage caused by the flooding is currently estimated at about 40 billion rubles ($474 million), although the evaluation still continues, Alekseyenko noted.

"The total damage caused by the flooding to people, housing, infrastructure and institutional property is close to 40 billion rubles. The scale of the damage is being assessed as water recedes from the flooded areas. The assessment of the real situation with buildings, infrastructure and equipment in the emergency zone continues," Alekseyenko said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.