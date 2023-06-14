UrduPoint.com

Water Expected To Leave Flooded Areas In Kherson Region By June 20 - Russian Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Water Expected to Leave Flooded Areas in Kherson Region by June 20 - Russian Official

Water from the damaged Kakhovka dam is expected to leave the flooded areas in the Kherson Region and return to the bed of the Dnipro River by June 20, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Water from the damaged Kakhovka dam is expected to leave the flooded areas in the Kherson Region and return to the bed of the Dnipro River by June 20, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said on Wednesday.

"According to the estimates by (Russian hydroelectricity company) RusHydro, the water is expected to completely leave the area, and the Dnipro River to return to its normal bed, by June 20. Today, in Oleshky and the adjacent areas, the water still remains in the lowlands at about the 1.6 meter (5.2 feet) level," he wrote on Telegram.

The flood has already dropped to levels where humanitarian convoys with food could enter the flooded areas, the official said.

The damage caused by the flooding is currently estimated at about 40 billion rubles ($474 million), although the evaluation still continues, Alekseyenko noted.

"The total damage caused by the flooding to people, housing, infrastructure and institutional property is close to 40 billion rubles. The scale of the damage is being assessed as water recedes from the flooded areas. The assessment of the real situation with buildings, infrastructure and equipment in the emergency zone continues," Alekseyenko said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

Related Topics

Moscow Flood Water Russia Company Dam Bank Kherson Kiev June From Government Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

7 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior j ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

7 minutes ago
 Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greeti ..

Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greetings - Kremlin Aide

7 minutes ago
 Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffi ..

Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffic: CTO

7 minutes ago
 US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian ..

US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian Energy Policy for US Bases in ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issue ..

Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issues

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.