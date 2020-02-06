Water in Over 100 Crimean Settlements Does Not Meet Russian Standards - Official

Residents in more than 100 settlements in Crimea are using water that does not meet Russian standards, Igor Vaiyl, head of the Russian state committee for Crimea's water management and land reclamation, said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Residents in more than 100 settlements in Crimea are using water that does not meet Russian standards, Igor Vaiyl, head of the Russian state committee for Crimea's water management and land reclamation, said on Thursday.

"We have some 100 settlements that are using water ... [that] needs to be ... brought up to Russian standards... We have experience. In the Pervomaysky district, we have installed one [desalination] plant. I think that we will install another next year. Pilot projects have already been launched. When we summarize these findings, we will adopt a program for all settlements," Vaiyl told reporters.

According to the official, desalination plants can solve the problem of ground water's salinity and mineral content, although these are expensive.

Vaiyl also informed reporters that the water supply into the Crimean city of Simferopol was stable and that an emergency situation has not been declared.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's permanent representative to Crimea, Anton Korynevych published a post on Facebook in which he denied recent rumors that Kiev plans to resume supplying water to the peninsula.

Kiev cut its water supply to Crimea after a 2014 referendum in which nearly 97 percent of voters supported the peninsula's reunification with Russia. Previously, Crimea relied on Ukraine for 85 percent of its fresh water needs.