UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water In Over 100 Crimean Settlements Does Not Meet Russian Standards - Official

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Water in Over 100 Crimean Settlements Does Not Meet Russian Standards - Official

Residents in more than 100 settlements in Crimea are using water that does not meet Russian standards, Igor Vaiyl, head of the Russian state committee for Crimea's water management and land reclamation, said on Thursday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Residents in more than 100 settlements in Crimea are using water that does not meet Russian standards, Igor Vaiyl, head of the Russian state committee for Crimea's water management and land reclamation, said on Thursday.

"We have some 100 settlements that are using water ... [that] needs to be ... brought up to Russian standards... We have experience. In the Pervomaysky district, we have installed one [desalination] plant. I think that we will install another next year. Pilot projects have already been launched. When we summarize these findings, we will adopt a program for all settlements," Vaiyl told reporters.

According to the official, desalination plants can solve the problem of ground water's salinity and mineral content, although these are expensive.

Vaiyl also informed reporters that the water supply into the Crimean city of Simferopol was stable and that an emergency situation has not been declared.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's permanent representative to Crimea, Anton Korynevych published a post on Facebook in which he denied recent rumors that Kiev plans to resume supplying water to the peninsula.

Kiev cut its water supply to Crimea after a 2014 referendum in which nearly 97 percent of voters supported the peninsula's reunification with Russia. Previously, Crimea relied on Ukraine for 85 percent of its fresh water needs.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia Facebook Simferopol Kiev Post All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives US Ambassador to UAE

23 minutes ago

New initiative to protect seagrass ecosystem that ..

23 minutes ago

Govt's negotiations with allies to start this week

33 minutes ago

Anti Polio vaccination drive from Feb 17

24 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Senegalese President

38 minutes ago

Info minister inaugurates road, bridge in UC Dhera ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.