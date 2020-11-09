UrduPoint.com
Water In Russia's Baikal Lake Lowers Below Critical Level - Local Authority

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:32 PM

The water level in Lake Baikal has fallen below the critical threshold that may potentially force the Irkutsk hydroelectric power station to decrease water discharge, a representative of the region's Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik on Monday

"The water level in Lake Baikal has fallen below the critical mark, which is 457 meters [nearly 1,500 feet]. As of Monday, the level is 456.99 meters. This will probably reduce the release of water at the Irkutsk hydroelectric power station, however this situation is beyond our competence," the representative said.

In the summer, the water level of the lake exceeded the critical mark, which prompted the Irkutsk power station to increase the water discharge from 2,400 to 2,800 cubic meters per second to prevent flooding of settlements in Buryatia, located in the Russian Far East.

However, the increased water release partially flooded the islands on the Angara river in the Irkutsk region.

Lake Baikal is the world's largest freshwater body and a symbol of Russia through the ages. Possible sources of pollution and environmental damage to the UNESCO World Heritage Site are constantly part of the public discourse at both regional and national levels.

