Water Level in Nova Kakhovka After Kakhovka Dam Destruction Up to Some 16 Feet - Official

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The water level in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region after the destruction of the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has risen to five meters (16.4 feet), an island downstream have already been completely flooded, Nova Kakhovka city mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant�was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

"As of now, the water level has risen up to 5 meters along the left bank, the Dnipro Island downstream is completely under water, the water is uncontrollably discharged through the destroyed structures," Leontyev said.

The emergency services, in turn, told Sputnik that the water level continues to rise in the settlements of Dnipryany and Korsunka, adding that the water level will hold for about 72 hours.

The regional government later said that 14 settlements and 22,000 people fall into the zone of possible flooding by the Dnipro River.