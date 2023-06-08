Water Level in Nova Kakhovka Drops by 6 Feet From Peak After Dam Destruction - Authorities

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The water level in the city of Nova Kakhovka, which was flooded after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), dropped by 2 meters (6.6 feet) from its peak on Thursday, the city administration's operational headquarters told Sputnik.

"As of 09:00 (06:00 GMT), the water level in the flooded areas continues to drop, to about 2 meters," an official from the operational headquarters said.

The villages of Korsunka and Dnipryany, as well as four sewage pumping stations in the Nova Kakhovka district also remain flooded, the official added.

Earlier in the day, the district mayor, Vladimir Leontyev, said that at least five people had died and 41 were injured as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not completely destroyed, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into cities downstream. Moscow and Kiev have traded blame for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have begun evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and final stage in the cascade of Dnipro HPPs, located in the Kherson Region 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from Nova Kakhovka. Russia and Ukraine have consistently blamed each other for the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP. Moscow has urged the UN Security Council to prevent the destruction of the plant, citing possible civilian casualties.