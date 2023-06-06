Water Level Near ZNPP Falls by Some 8 Feet, No Threat to Plant - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The water level near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has fallen to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, but there is no threat to the operation of the plant, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

"The water level in the area of the nuclear power plant has fallen by 2.5 meters. We expect the fall to be even greater, probably up to seven meters. But I want to reassure everyone that this will not have such an impact on the Zaporizhzhia region so that we introduce a state of emergency," Balitsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.