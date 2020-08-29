UrduPoint.com
Water Ministers Of Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt May Meet On Nile Dam On Sept. 14 - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:44 PM

Water Ministers of Sudan, Ethiopia, Egypt May Meet on Nile Dam on Sept. 14 - Reports

The ministers of water affairs of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt are expected to reconvene on September 14 to continue negotiations on the first filling and operation of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported on Saturday, adding that Sudan is yet to confirm the date

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The ministers of water affairs of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt are expected to reconvene on September 14 to continue negotiations on the first filling and operation of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethiopian news Agency (ENA) reported on Saturday, adding that Sudan is yet to confirm the date.

According to ENA, during their meeting on Friday, the ministers decided to send an updated letter on the situation to Naledi Pandor, the сhair of the African Union (AU) Executive Council and the South African foreign minister.

The media added that the Friday meeting of the water ministers was attended by observers from South Africa, the European Union, the United States and experts assigned by the AU Bureau of Assembly.

The dam has been under construction by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile since 2011 and is set to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant. But Egypt and Sudan fear its effects on their own water security. The three countries have held dozens of rounds of talks but have failed to agree on how soon the dam should be filled. Within this context, Cairo asked the UN Security Council to intervene in the talks to prevent any unilateral steps by Ethiopia.

In early July, the three countries resumed talks with the mediation of South Africa as the current holder of the African Union chairmanship.

