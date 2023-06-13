(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Water from the wells in the city of Hola Prystan in the Kherson Region, which was hit by a flood after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, is not potable as shown by bacteriological and chemical analyses, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said on Tuesday.

"We are taking samples from different sources in all regions of the emergency zone. Analyses of water from all of the nine wells in Hola Prystan have showed that the water is not potable. It is dangerous for health as shown by both bacteriological and chemical indicators," Alekseyenko said on Telegram.

Only bottled water is suitable for safe drinking and cooking in the city, the official said, adding that experts from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations had started sanitary cleansing of the water systems and wells.

The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.