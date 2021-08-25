UrduPoint.com

Water Outflow Of China's Sanjiangyuan On The Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:12 PM

Water outflow of China's Sanjiangyuan on the rise

Affected by factors including climate warming and humidification, the amount of water flowing out of the Sanjiangyuan area, dubbed as "Asia's water tower," has increased in recent years

XINING, Aug. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Affected by factors including climate warming and humidification, the amount of water flowing out of the Sanjiangyuan area, dubbed as "Asia's water tower," has increased in recent years.

The amount of water outflowing from Qinghai Province, where Sanjiangyuan is located, reached 95.5 billion cubic meters in 2020, an increase of around 46.4 billion cubic meters compared with 2016.

The Sanjiangyuan (Three-River-Source) area is home to the headwaters of three major rivers -- the Yangtze River, China's longest; the Yellow River, the second-longest in the country; and the Lancang River (known as Mekong River after it flows out of China).

"Under the background of global warming, the natural environment and hydrological regime in the Sanjiangyuan area are changing," said Li Yan, a member of a research team on the Yangtze River and an official with the hydrology and water resources measuring and reporting center of Qinghai.

A series of research into the run-off in Qinghai showed the increase in the amount of water flowing out of the Sanjiangyuan was due to the growing precipitation and melting glaciers, Li said.

Li said that the increasing outflow from the Sanjiangyuan can provide basic conditions for the construction of water supply and water diversion projects, and can also benefit residents in the downstream provinces.

"However, further research on glacier degradation and permafrost melting should be conducted to grasp the changing of the outflow in the medium and long term."

Related Topics

Water China 2016 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

British MP urges UK govt to remove Pakistan from " ..

British MP urges UK govt to remove Pakistan from " red list" travel ban

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani embassy rejects HRW's claim of PMDA bein ..

Pakistani embassy rejects HRW's claim of PMDA being setup through ordinance

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's Saleh Blames Takeover on West's Perm ..

Afghanistan's Saleh Blames Takeover on West's Permissiveness, Taliban Legitimiza ..

3 minutes ago
 Shanghai reports two new locally transmitted COVID ..

Shanghai reports two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 EP Wing terms HRW report on PMDA fabricated, misle ..

EP Wing terms HRW report on PMDA fabricated, misleading

3 minutes ago
 Woman allegedly gang-raped by robbers in front of ..

Woman allegedly gang-raped by robbers in front of family seeks justice

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.