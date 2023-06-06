Water Rise in Nova Kakhovka Continues, Civilians Being Evacuated - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Water continues to rise in the city of Nova Kakhovka, civilians are being evacuated from flooded coastal zones, Nova Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed.

The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

"The situation in Nova Kakhovka as of 10:15 a.m. (07:15): water continues to rise, people are being evacuated from flooded coastal areas," Leontyev said in a video address on Telegram.

the water level in the city has already risen by 10 meters (32.8 feet) and the Kakhovka dam continues to be washed away, the official said, noting that the maximum water rise can be 12 meters.