BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Alouk water supply station in the surroundings of Syria 's Ras Al-Ayn border city, also known as Sarekaniye, went out of service due to airstrikes and shelling of the border areas by Turkey on Thursday, media reported.

Alouk water station is the only source of fresh water for people in Al-Hasakah city, the administrative center of the eponymous province.

Syrian state television said that grids powering the station were disabled due to bombing in the area.

On Wednesday, Turkey, which, along with Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Astana peace process aimed at ending the Syrian conflict, launched a military offensive in the northeast of the Arab republic.

It aims to establish a safe zone in this border region, by clearing it of the Kurdish militias led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units that Turkey designates as terrorists at home.

The offensive has been met with condemnation in Damascus itself and a number of other Arab countries, which see it as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.