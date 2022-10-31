UrduPoint.com

Water Supply Cut To 80% Of Households In Ukrainian Capital - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) A power plant failure has halted water supply to 80% of households in Kiev after a new wave of Russian missile strikes, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Monday.

"Damage to a power facility near Kiev left 80% of consumers without access to water," Vitali Klitschko said on social media, urging residents to stock up on water.

Klitschko said a Russian missile strike damaged a power facility that was supplying electricity to 350,000 apartments in Kiev. Air raid alarms were sounded on Monday across the entire Ukrainian territory.

Russia launched a barrage of airstrikes on October 10 after Ukraine bombed a bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea to mainland Russia, killing four civilians, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

