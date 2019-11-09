KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Several settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region will have no water supply between Monday and Wednesday due to maintenance works at Horlivka Filter Station, the military-civilian administration of the city of Toretsk said on Saturday.

"Due to planned maintenance works at the Horlivka filtration station, water supply to the public and companies will be cut off in the cities of Toretsk, Zalizne, Sjeverne, Yuzhne and the settlement of Shcherbynivka," the press service wrote on Facebook.

Water supply will be cut off between 08:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) on Monday and 05:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the authorities.