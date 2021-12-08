UrduPoint.com

Water Supplying Network Inaugurated In Afghanistan's Logar Province

Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:55 PM

Construction of a water supplying network has been completed and inaugurated in Pul-e-Alam city, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, the state-run news agency Bakhtar reported Wednesday

Completed at a cost of 5 million afghani (48,000 U.S.

Dollars) with the support of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the project would provide drinking water to 350 families, the news agency quoted Nematullah Ahmadi, the provincial head for supplying water, as saying.

The official, according to the news agency, also assured that the provincial administration would do its best to provide clean water for the people elsewhere in the province.

