Watkins left on Villa bench for PSG return

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Aston Villa's top goalscorer Ollie Watkins was left on the bench by Unai Emery despite the need to overturn a 3-1 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The England international was one of three Villa substitutes to score in Saturday's 3-0 win at Southampton but has to make do with a place on the bench for the fifth time in six matches.

Emery maintains faith with Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford up front, while Amadou Onana comes in for Jacob Ramsey in Villa's only change from the first leg.

PSG boss Luis Enrique makes two alterations from the first leg in the French capital last week.

Captain Marquinhos returns from suspension in place of Lucas Beraldo, while Desire Doue's stunning strike to begin a PSG fightback from 1-0 down at the Parc des Princes did not stop him being dropped in favour of Bradley Barcola.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana; Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn (capt); Marcus Rashford

Coach: Unai Emery (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez (ESP)