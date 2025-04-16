Open Menu

Watkins Left On Villa Bench For PSG Return

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Watkins left on Villa bench for PSG return

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Aston Villa's top goalscorer Ollie Watkins was left on the bench by Unai Emery despite the need to overturn a 3-1 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The England international was one of three Villa substitutes to score in Saturday's 3-0 win at Southampton but has to make do with a place on the bench for the fifth time in six matches.

Emery maintains faith with Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford up front, while Amadou Onana comes in for Jacob Ramsey in Villa's only change from the first leg.

PSG boss Luis Enrique makes two alterations from the first leg in the French capital last week.

Captain Marquinhos returns from suspension in place of Lucas Beraldo, while Desire Doue's stunning strike to begin a PSG fightback from 1-0 down at the Parc des Princes did not stop him being dropped in favour of Bradley Barcola.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana; Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn (capt); Marcus Rashford

Coach: Unai Emery (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez (ESP)

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

25 minutes ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

25 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

40 minutes ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

55 minutes ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

1 hour ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

1 hour ago
e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

1 hour ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

1 hour ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection ..

NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulner ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russia ..

UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russian Prosecutor-General’s Offic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World