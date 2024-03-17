Open Menu

Wave Of Drones Target Russia On Final Day Of Voting

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Russia said it was targeted by a wave of Ukrainian drones on Sunday, as thousands headed to the polls for a final day of elections set to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Queues of people were also seen forming outside polling stations in Moscow and Saint Petersburg at noon, when Russia's opposition called for people to collectively spoil their ballots or vote against Putin.

The three-day vote had already been marred by a surge in fatal Ukrainian bombardment, incursions into Russian territory by pro-Kyiv sabotage groups and vandalism at polling stations.

Ukrainian drones attacked at least eight Russian regions overnight and on Sunday morning, with some reaching as far as the Moscow region, the defence ministry said.

Three airports serving the capital briefly suspended operations following the barrage, while a drone attack in the south sparked a fire at an oil refinery.

In the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where voting is also taking place, "kamikaze drones" set a polling station ablaze, according to Moscow-installed authorities.

The defence ministry said it had "intercepted and destroyed 35 unmanned aerial vehicles" across the country.

