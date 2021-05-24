'We are at war' against Covid, UN chief says

The world is "at war" against Covid-19, the UN chief said Monday, urging the international community to adopt a war logic to halt the pandemic

"We are at war with a virus. We need the logic and urgency of a war economy to boost the capacity of our weapons," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the opening of the World Health Organization's main annual meeting of member states.