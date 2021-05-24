UrduPoint.com
'We Are At War' Against Covid, UN Chief Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:16 PM

'We are at war' against Covid, UN chief says

The world is "at war" against Covid-19, the UN chief said Monday, urging the international community to adopt a war logic to halt the pandemic

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The world is "at war" against Covid-19, the UN chief said Monday, urging the international community to adopt a war logic to halt the pandemic.

"We are at war with a virus. We need the logic and urgency of a wareconomy to boost the capacity of our weapons," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the opening of the World Health Organization's main annual meetingof member states.

