‘We Are Determined To Bring About Change:’ President Pezeshkian Delivers Message On New Year’s Day

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 10:12 PM

President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the Iranian people on the occasion of the Persian New Year

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the Iranian people on the occasion of the Persian New Year.

Speaking on national television at noon on Thursday, the president extended his congratulations on the arrival of Nowruz to all Iranian people, both inside and outside of the country, as well as all other nations that celebrate the ancient event, wishing them all happiness, friendship, and peace.

He said that Nowruz and Laylat al-Qadrs [Nights of Power], which fall on the same days this year, are two manifestations of the same truth that calls for change in destiny.

Nowruz opens a new season, while during Laylat al-Qadr, Muslims pray to ask God for a better destiny.

“We stay awake in these nights to purify our souls and spirits, to change into a new human being and reach our destiny in a new day as fate allows. However, our worth and the worth of our homeland are not [limited to] the ones currently we have. Our worth and destiny are greater than the current situation of us,” President Pezeshkian said.

