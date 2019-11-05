UrduPoint.com
We Are Facing Attempts Of Unprecedented Destruction Of Russian Language - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russia is facing attempts to artificially and unceremoniously reduce the space of the Russian language in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Language Council on Tuesday.

"We, our country, bear a huge responsibility for the preservation, development and dissemination of the Russian language, Russian literature. Especially today, when we face attempts to artificially...

harshly, sometimes completely unceremoniously reduce the space of the Russian language in the world," Putin said.

He said some countries declare a war on the Russian language on a state level.

"Unfortunately, in some countries this becomes an official state policy. But behind it - and this should also be clear and understandable - is the same pressure, a direct violation of human rights, including the right to native speech, culture and historical memory," Putin said.

