'We Are Hated': Israelis Feel Isolation Over Gaza War
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A series of diplomatic setbacks, strong condemnation of a recent Gaza strike, and intense protests on Western campuses have left Israelis feeling their country is unfairly isolated.
Israelis expected unwavering support from their allies and the international community after Hamas's October 7 attack.
But as Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas in Gaza deepened, it seems to have lost the sympathy it initially received after the unprecedented attack.
This loss of support intensified following last week's Israeli strike on a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah, which killed at least 45 people, according to Gazan officials. The military has denied targeting the camp.
The strike drew condemnations from Istanbul to Beijing and from Washington to Paris.
On social media platform Instagram, more than 47 million posts with the hashtag "All eyes on Rafah" have been recorded since the strike.
