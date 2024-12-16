'We Are On It': US Official Seeks To Allay Drone Sighting Concerns
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A top US official sought to quell growing concern Sunday over reported drone sightings in the country's northeast, reiterating there was no known security threat as authorities monitor the situation.
President Joe Biden's administration has faced mounting criticism for not clearly identifying origins of the objects seen hovering over parts of New York and New Jersey.
The criticism has come even from Biden's own party, with top Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer calling Sunday for action to make it easier for Federal, state and local authorities to work together to detect and if need be "bring down" any drone seen to pose a threat.
Video footage of mysterious airborne phenomena recently has clogged social media, with spottings also reported in Maryland and Virginia.
"Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones.
Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program.
"But there's no question that drones are being sighted," he said, noting there are more than one million registered across the United States.
"I want to assure the American public that we are on it," he said.
"If we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly. Right now, we are not aware of any."
Even as Mayorkas sought to reassure the public, Boston police announced Sunday that two Massachusetts men had been arrested the previous night for allegedly conducting a "hazardous drone operation" near the city's Logan International Airport.
State police were conducting a search for a third suspect, who authorities said fled the scene.
Recent Stories
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
More Stories From World
-
'We are on it': US official seeks to allay drone sighting concerns5 minutes ago
-
Rescuers race to France's Mayotte as hundreds feared dead in cyclone15 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russia has initiative across entire Ukraine front15 minutes ago
-
At least three killed as Cyclone Chido crosses Mozambique25 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Investment Conference held in Guangzhou, China35 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured another east Ukraine village1 hour ago
-
Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia's release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her1 hour ago
-
UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip2 hours ago
-
Volkswagen bets on US startup to save its EV strategy2 hours ago
-
Race against time for rescuers as hundreds feared dead in Mayotte2 hours ago
-
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record duel2 hours ago