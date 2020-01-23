'We are still losing war' on climate change, UN chief warns in Davos

The world is losing the war against climate change, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told business leaders at the Davos forum, urging rapid action to prevent humanity being doomed

Davos, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The world is losing the war against climate change, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told business leaders at the Davos forum, urging rapid action to prevent humanity being doomed.

"We are still losing this war," he told the World Economic Forum (WEF), lamenting the "lack of political will" to reach targets and urging a "meaningful shift of assets" from investments in polluting substances into the green economy.

"The planet will not be destroyed. What will be destroyed is our capacity to live in this planet," he said, warning that humanity needed to act now in order not to be "doomed".