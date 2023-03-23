UrduPoint.com

'We Aren't Buying It': US Lawmakers Question TikTok CEO About Data Privacy, China Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Members of the US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing on Thursday to hear testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom the lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Members of the US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing on Thursday to hear testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom the lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Chew told the panel that TikTok does not share information about US users with the Chinese government, described ongoing efforts to further protect US user data and denied that the platform colludes with the Chinese Communist Party through China-based parent company ByteDance.

However, members from both parties expressed skepticism about Chew's claims and further questioned him about TikTok's privacy practices and ties to China.

"Your platform should be banned. I expect today you'll say anything to avoid this outcome, like you are 100% responsible for what TikTok does... We aren't buying it," Chairwoman Carthy McMorris Rodgers said during remarks.

There is still some US data available in China, Chew said, when pressed by lawmakers about the issue. However, TikTok is in the process of moving historical US user data to protected servers and routes all current traffic to US-based infrastructure, Chew said.

TikTok supports congressional efforts to adopt comprehensive Federal privacy legislation, Chew also said. There are solutions to concerns raised by lawmakers apart from a nationwide ban, Chew said.

US tech companies pose similar threats to national security and engage in similar user data practices, Congressman Jamaal Bowman said on Wednesday during a press conference in opposition to a TikTok ban.

The hearing comes as Congress and the Biden administration weigh potential measures to address concerns about TikTok, including a possible ban. The app has already been restricted by several entities within the US government due to privacy concerns.

More than 150 million people in the US use TikTok on a monthly basis, with the average user age being "well past college age," Chew said. Although US users represent 10% of global users, their accounts receive 25% of total views around the world, Chew said.

