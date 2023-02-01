(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With pressure mounting from US and European allies to strike a deal with arch-rival Serbia, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti vowed on Wednesday to resist any attempt at "blackmail" in the face of a looming deadline from the West to reach an agreement

For months, Western envoys have been shuttling between the Serbian and Kosovo capitals in a fresh diplomatic thrust to resolve long-simmering tensions nearly 25 years after the war between ethnic Albanian insurgents and Serb forces triggered a NATO bombing campaign that ended the fighting.

But more than two decades on, Belgrade still refuses to recognise its former Albanian-majority province's government, and with the backing of powerful ally Russia has prevented the territory from entering an array of international institutions, including the United Nations.

With war in Ukraine unleashing new uncertainty in Europe, the US and EU appear determined to iron out an arrangement between Kosovo and Serbia to end years of crisis in the Balkans.

According to Kurti, Kosovo is now facing a March deadline to come to some sort of agreement with Serbia, despite a mountain of hurdles and basic disagreements poisoning even the semblance of relations between the adversaries.

"Our greatest obstacle is the insistence and quest of Belgrade for (a) time machine. They want to go back in time and it's not possible," Kurti told AFP during an interview in Pristina.

"Kosovo is an independent country and it will be better also for Serbia to recognise Kosovo," the prime minister added, saying such a move would likely facilitate Belgrade's integration with the European Union.