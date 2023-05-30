We Condemn Any Attacks on Civilians - UN on Drone Attacks on Moscow

The United Nations condemns any attack against civilians and civilian infrastructure, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent drone attacks on Moscow.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The United Nations condemns any attack against civilians and civilian infrastructure, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent drone attacks on Moscow.

"Of course, we condemn any attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure anywhere those may occur.

But I think it is also important to point out that there is no comparison between the recent attacks in Moscow and massive strikes that we have continuing seeing on Ukrainian cities," Dujarric told reporters.