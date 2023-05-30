UrduPoint.com

We Condemn Any Attacks On Civilians - UN On Drone Attacks On Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 11:20 PM

We Condemn Any Attacks on Civilians - UN on Drone Attacks on Moscow

The United Nations condemns any attack against civilians and civilian infrastructure, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent drone attacks on Moscow.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The United Nations condemns any attack against civilians and civilian infrastructure, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent drone attacks on Moscow.

"Of course, we condemn any attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure anywhere those may occur.

But I think it is also important to point out that there is no comparison between the recent attacks in Moscow and massive strikes that we have continuing seeing on Ukrainian cities," Dujarric told reporters.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Moscow May

Recent Stories

Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing J ..

Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing Joint Regulation of Offshore Wi ..

51 seconds ago
 US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Bord ..

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Border Crossings - Envoy to UN

13 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Da ..

Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Dar

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's ..

Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's Weaponry in Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinke ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Grain Deal, Sweden's ..

8 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange, dramas ..

Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange, dramas with Pakistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.