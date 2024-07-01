We could have beaten Georgia 9-1 in Euros last 16: Spain coach

(@FahadShabbir)

Cologne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his team could have beaten Georgia 9-1 as they eased through to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on Sunday to face hosts Germany.

La Roja fell behind through Robin Le Normand's own goal but bounced back strongly to claim a 4-1 victory in Cologne and created several big chances against the tournament's surprise packages.

Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo struck for Spain, while 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal missed two clear openings which could have seen him crowned the youngest ever Euros goalscorer.

"We're very happy because we know what it takes to be here, that's been shown by what the other teams have gone through," De la Fuente told Spanish television.

"(The result) was deceptive because it could have been 8-1 or 9-1. We had to suffer, counter-attacking is their weapon.

"They didn't manage to get a shot on target and we put ours away, so we're very happy."

Joint record three-time Euros champions Spain now face the tournament's other form team, Germany, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

"First we need to recover and then we need to be ourselves, to keep enjoying football... and against Germany we need to give our best, it can't be any other way," added the coach.