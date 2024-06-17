'We Did It' - Ferrari Win Second Successive Le Mans 24 Hours Race
Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Le Mans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Ferrari overcame wretched weather and tenacious rivals to claim back-to-back editions of the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Sunday.
Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag after a vintage and gruelling contest, the Dane sharing driving duties in the Italian constructor's No 50 car with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina.
Toyota's No 7 car took second with Ferrari's No 51 car, which triumphed last year, completing the podium.
Twenty-four long hours, 311 laps and 4,238 kilometres after French football great Zinedine Zidane had sent the 62 car-grid on its way on Saturday, Ferrari emerged victorious after a classic version of motorsport's supreme endurance test.
"I had a very long stint driving, the last lap was so long, but we did it" said Nielsen.
"We were ready for this moment for one year, we won it. We did a good job since the beginning, now is the moment to enjoy," Molina chipped in.
"This is amazing, last year we were so very close," he added after the triumphant trio's fifth place in 2023.
Porsche's pole-sitting No 6 car narrowly missed a podium place in fourth ahead of Toyota's No 8 car.
In an attritional affair, the night proved long and tedious with incessant rain forcing long yellow flag periods.
That reduced the gleaming high-spec racing cars capable of going well in excess of 300kph to pottering along at speeds normally associated with a family hatchback heading to the local supermarket.
Drivers like Toyota's previous winner New Zealander Brendon Hartley complained of knee cramp as they were unable to put their foot on the gas in the confined cockpits.
Molina constantly complained of boredom on the team radio.
This year's Le Mans set an invidious record of over six hours-racing neutralised by safety cars. Four were used at any one time, with some even having 'to pit' to refuel.
Mechanics used the period to grab some much needed shut eye, but that was not a luxury all the unpaid track marshals from France and Britain could afford.
- Daytime mayhem -
At the midway point - 0400 local time - with the rain tipping down, visibility minimal and the spray flying in the dead of night - Hartley's Toyota led Kevin Estre in one of Porsche's six Hypercar entries.
After daylight broke over the saturated Sarthe circuit, the safety cars retreated to give the weary 250,000 crowd a welcome dawn chorus of car engines roaring again in anger.
Nocturnal tedium made way for daytime mayhem.
At around 0930, mechanics in the Aston Martin garage had their hearts in their mouths watching Daniel Mancinelli suffer a terrible-looking crash.
The 35-year-old Italian rolled his car, and there was an agonising wait before he forced open his side door and scrambled out, thankfully unscathed.
With six hours to go and a restart after another safety car interlude Earl Bamber in the No. 2 Cadillac was told on the team radio "it's time to make the eagle fly".
The closing hours developed into a mesmerising battle between four constructors - Porsche, Ferrari, Toyota and Cadillac.
Ferrari's No 50 car led from last year's winning No 51 car with under 120 minutes to go, from Toyota's No 7 then the No 2 Cadillac.
Nielsen in the leading Ferrari then had to pit after orders from race control due to an unsafe open door which he had tried frantically to shut himself.
That gifted Jose Maria Lopez's Toyota - the lead but only momentarily as Nielsen with an hour remaining had regained control, the Dane establishing a 30sec cushion as the long awaited 1400GMT finish approached.
A frantic conclusion in the rain, with pit stops aplenty triggered multiple changes in the lead with Ferrari crossing the line 14 seconds ahead.
With winners, come losers and one team leaving a memorable edition of a race first staged in 1923 downcast were Alpine, whose two cars failed to finish, and motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi, whose BMW in the LMGT3 category crashed out.
Recent Stories
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
More Stories From World
-
Police shoot man with axe ahead of Hamburg Euros match1 minute ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off southern Peru21 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off southern Peru31 minutes ago
-
Dutch owe Weghorst a 'hug' after winner, says Gakpo31 minutes ago
-
Koeman says Dutch 'lucky' to get away with missed chances31 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update41 minutes ago
-
England begin Euro 2024 quest, Dutch edge Poland41 minutes ago
-
Ferrari win second successive Le Mans 24 Hours race2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye hosts Eid milan reception2 hours ago
-
Unlimited donations boost UK parties' election war chests4 hours ago
-
Andy Murray named for fifth Olympics6 hours ago
-
Afghan Taliban govt says to attend next round of UN talks in Doha6 hours ago