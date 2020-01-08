UrduPoint.com
'We Don't Retreat In Face Of America': Iran President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic's response on Wednesday to a US strike that killed one of its general shows "we don't retreat in the face of America".

"If America has committed a crime.

.. it should know that it will receive a decisive response," Rouhani said in a televised address, hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops.

"If they are wise, they won't take any other action at this juncture."

