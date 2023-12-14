Open Menu

'We Have To Endure' - Argentines Stoic As Prices Skyrocket

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Maria Mamani carries a fistful of new price stickers around a supermarket after Argentina's government slashed the value of the peso in half as part of "shock" therapy to the ailing economy.

"After the measures put in place by the government, we are increasing prices," she told AFP, as annual inflation hit 160 percent Wednesday.

"Many things are starting to skyrocket and unfortunately that can last six to 12 months," she said.

Miguel, the manager of another shop who did not want to give his surname, said price increases ranged from 20 to 60 percent, with some goods even doubling in value.

"We have to pass it on to the client. There is no other choice.

Next week it will go up again," he said.

President Javier Milei, with three days on the job, has warned the country's economic crisis is likely to get worse before it gets better.

His government on Tuesday unveiled a raft of measures to revive an economy that spokesman Manual Adorni said was "in intensive therapy on the point of death."

These range from the devaluation of the strictly controlled peso to a cut in generous transport and fuel subsidies. New public construction projects have been halted and all government advertising pulled.

The goal is to slash 25 billion Dollars in spending, five percent of the country's GDP, in a bid to turn around a chronic fiscal deficit in Latin America's third-biggest economy.

