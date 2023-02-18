UrduPoint.com

'We Still Have Hope,' Says Brother Of Ghanaian Footballer Missing After T�rkiye Quakes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 08:36 PM

'We still have hope,' says brother of Ghanaian footballer missing after T�rkiye quakes

Isaac Twasam has been hoping that his brother, Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu who went missing after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern T�rkiye, is found alive.

HATAY,Turkiye (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Isaac Twasam has been hoping that his brother, Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu who went missing after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern T�rkiye, is found alive.

Turkish Super Lig club Atakas Hatayspor's Atsu was in Hatay when the disaster struck, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

"We are still looking for Atsu. We still have hope ... we are hopeful he is alive," Twasam told Anadolu.

Twasam said he saw many survivors come out of the building, and hopes Atsu was also rescued from the rubble and is under treatment in some hospital.

"I want to appeal to the hospitals. We are working with disaster agency AFAD to place his pictures in all hospitals in T�rkiye," Twasam said.

Related Topics

Hatay Christian All From

Recent Stories

CM reviews PSCA development projects

CM reviews PSCA development projects

3 minutes ago
 CM Punjab pays tributes to martyred personnel of R ..

CM Punjab pays tributes to martyred personnel of Rangers and police

3 minutes ago
 PTI damaging country's economic interests: Sajid M ..

PTI damaging country's economic interests: Sajid Mehdi Shah

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh meets CM Punjab

Governor Sindh meets CM Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Dua Lipa fears her upcoming third album could be l ..

Dua Lipa fears her upcoming third album could be leaked online

31 minutes ago
 Gang busted; 12 stolen motorbikes recovered

Gang busted; 12 stolen motorbikes recovered

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.