We strongly condemn the treacherous Terror Attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Baku (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023) As the country where the embassy is located, the Iranian side had to fulfill its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the security of the embassy and safety of its employees.

Previously, there have been attempts to threaten our diplomatic mission in Iran, and it was constantly raised before Iran to take measures to prevent such cases, and to ensure the safety of our diplomatic missions.

Unfortunately, the last bloody terror attack demonstrates the serious consequences of not showing proper sensitivity to our urgent appeals in this direction.

We are of the opinion that the recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign against our country in Iran led to such attack against our diplomatic mission.



We strongly demand Iran to identify and punish the perpetrators of the mentioned terrorist attack, as well as the instigators of this bloody act as soon as possible in the most severe manner.

The Azerbaijani side will use all the opportunities given by the relevant international mechanisms in order to identify the perpetrators and ensure a corresponding punishment.

It is planned to take appropriate measures to evacuate the employees of the Embassy, and their family members, in current situation resulted from the terrorist attack.