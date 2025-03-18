Phnom Tamao, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A motorbike rider inches slowly over bumpy terrain deep in Cambodia's Virachey national park, carefully adjusting the basket strapped behind him. Inside is precious cargo -- a critically endangered Siamese crocodile.

The reptile is one of 10 being released into the park in Cambodia's northeast for the first time -- part of a years-long effort that has brought the Siamese crocodile back from the brink of extinction in the wild.

"Often what we see is species are declining, species are disappearing," said Pablo Sinovas, Cambodia country director for the Fauna & Flora conservation group, which has led the conservation programme.

"In this case, we are seeing actually that the species seems to be recovering."

The crocodile, which can grow up to four metres (13 feet) long, is distinguished by dragon-like bony crests behind each eye.

Just 25 years ago, experts feared that the Siamese crocodile might no longer exist outside zoos and the crocodile farms that helped decimate its population.

But in 2000, a biodiversity survey led by Fauna & Flora uncovered a small number in the remote Cardamom Mountains in southwest Cambodia, kicking off a conservation effort that has given the species a 400-strong foothold in the country.