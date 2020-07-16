'Weak Signals' of COVID-19 Resurgence Detected in Paris Hospitals - French Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) There are "weak signals" of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in some hospitals in Paris, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of some signals of the pandemic's return. At the same time, the leader noted that the country would be ready if the second wave started.

"In some Paris hospitals, we see weak signals that the pandemic will resume, therefore, I ask the French to remain especially cautious," Veran said live on the France Inter broadcaster.

According to the minister, this is not about alarm signals, but about those that should be paid special attention to, such as the number of ambulance calls and the number of patients admitted to hospitals.

Veran also highlighted the problematic epidemiological situation in the country's northwestern department of Mayenne, where the percentage of COVID-19 cases in relation to the population is higher than the national average. The department's authorities announced the immediate introduction of the requirement to wear masks in all closed public places.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jean Castex said during his address at the Senate that at the national level, wearing masks in closed public places would become mandatory starting next week, and not from August 1 as previously planned.

France has confirmed so far more than 173,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including over 30,000 fatalities.