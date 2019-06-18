Weak Tsunamis Registered in Japan After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake - Meteorological Agency

The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday that weak tsunamis (lower than 0.66 feet high) were observed in the Awashima island, Niigata Prefecture, and the city of Sakata in northern Japan, following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake earlier in the day

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday that weak tsunamis (lower than 0.66 feet high) were observed in the Awashima island, Niigata Prefecture, and the city of Sakata in northern Japan , following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake earlier in the day.

The agency warned that bigger waves might arrive later.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese authorities confirmed that the earthquake hit the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata, with no damages to Japan's nuclear power plants reported so far. The authorities are currently checking if people were killed or injured in the aftermath of the disaster.