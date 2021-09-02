UrduPoint.com

Weakened Cyclone Ida Floods New York Subway, Some Train Services Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:23 PM

The weakened Cyclone Ida that reached New York on Wednesday has heavily inundated some parts of the city, including the subway, causing suspension of train services on some lines, a Sputnik correspondent reported

On Wednesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in the city over a heavy rainfall, which left about 5,300 people without power.

Pictures popped up on social media showing dirty water flowing out to the metro platform at the intersection of 28th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Currently the entrance to this station is closed, and about 100 passengers have been evacuated, with no injuries reported.

"Train service may be extremely limited tonight because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region. We strongly recommend you avoid traveling at this time," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

Hurricane Ida came ashore in south Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph. On its way to the northeast the hurricane became weaker and slower.

