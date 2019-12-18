UrduPoint.com
Wealthy Western, Arab Sates Failed In Refugee Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:38 PM

Wealthy Western, Arab sates failed in refugee crisis

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Developed and wealthy Western countries, as well as some rich Arab nations, failed to step up to resolve the refugee crisis, according to Turkey's president.

"The world avoiding the refugee problem does not eliminate this problem," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday after co-chairing the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Switzerland. Erdogan proceeded from Geneva to Malaysia to attend a summit of Muslim world leaders in Kuala Lumpur.

The summit, which lasts through Dec. 21, is a global platform for dialogue that will bring together Muslim leaders, intellectuals and scholars to produce solutions to problems faced by Muslims.

Erdogan said that global problems can only be overcome by global cooperation and solidarity. Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees and is the country which spends the most on humanitarian aid per capita.

On Turkey sending unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdogan said that more drones will be sent if necessary. "Anything can change at any time based on need," Erdogan said.

Bayraktar TB2 armed unmanned aerial vehicles from Naval Air Command in Dalaman, Aegean Turkey, landed this Monday in the TRNC at 10 a.m. (0700GMT) following a green light from the Turkish Cypriot government.

