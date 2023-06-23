MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Israeli government is wary about sending weapons to Ukraine out of fear they would end up being used against Israel, since multiple cases have been registered where weapons supplied to Kiev by the West were found near the Israeli border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

"We also have concerns that any systems that we give to Ukraine would be used against us because they could fall into Iranian hands and be used against us. And by the way, that's not a theoretical possibility. It actually happened with the Western anti-tank weapons that we now find at our borders. So we have to be very careful here," Netanyahu said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post newspaper published on Thursday.

There is another reason why Israel is in a different position than European countries like Poland, Germany or France when it comes to weapon supplies to Ukraine, and that is its "close military border with Russia" and the fact that their pilots were operating in close proximity in Syria, Netanyahu said, adding that "it's important that we maintain our freedom of action against Iran's attempts to place itself militarily on our northern border.

"

"I have to say that most of the heads of governments of Western countries, when I explained this, they basically nod in agreement. They understand that Israel is in a different situation from any one of them," Netanyahu said.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Israel has been resisting providing Kiev with weapons and focusing instead on humanitarian assistance. In January, Netanyahu said that Israel was considering providing to Ukraine the Iron Dome air defense system.