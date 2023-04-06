Close
Weapons Flowing In To Belarus From Ukraine - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Weapons Flowing in to Belarus From Ukraine - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Weapons are flowing from Ukraine to Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"Yesterday I told the president (Russian President Vladimir Putin) that weapons are flowing from Ukraine. Into Russia, and through Russia to us ” our border with Ukraine is closed.

Weapons went through Bryansk and other (Russian) regions," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council.

Belarus will use all means to protect its security, the president underscored, adding that an effective defense system has been created in the Union State.

"An effective system of defense and security of the Union State has been created, within which a regional grouping of troops and a unified regional air defense system are successfully functioning," Lukashenko said.

