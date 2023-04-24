Weapons Manufacturers Struggling to Get Labor Amid Ukraine Conflict Demand Surge - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Weapons manufacturers in the United States and Europe are struggling to hire enough workers to meet the demand surge linked to the conflict in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

US and European defense companies are working on a record number of orders as Western governments provide billions in security assistance to Ukraine, the report said.

Weapons manufacturers are struggling to hire enough workers as companies attempt to grow their workforces at the same time, the report said.

Moreover, defense jobs can require security clearances, niche skills and potentially moving to remote areas, the report said.

Weapons manufacturers' struggle to hire enough workers is part of a broader supply-chain challenge for the defense industry, the report said.

US defense companies have struggled to hire enough workers since last year, after some personnel furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic did not return, the report said.

Labor challenges could become even more acute in Europe, the report said. European governments have raised defense spending amid concerns about Russia, resulting in large recruitment efforts by weapons manufacturers, particularly in the munitions sector, the report said.