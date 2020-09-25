Weapons of Mass Destruction Use Against US Homeland Remains Top Worry- Counterterror Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The threat that terrorists or other non-state actors may acquire nuclear, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) to use against the United States remains a top worry and more attacks will likely come, National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller said.

"Our enemies will successfully attack us again," Miller told a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs said on Thursday. "My principal concern is their acquisition and eventual use of weapons of mass destruction.

"

Miller said the United States was also close to a historic turning point in the War on Terror where it hoped soon to be able to hand over the leading role in combating various regional terrorist threats to major state allies in different areas.

The Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) was now in crisis with its Caliphate s destroyed, Miller noted.

However, the US government and Congress must not disinvest in the War on Terror before it solidifies its gains because as wars neared their end, victory required continued commitment and focus, Miller said.