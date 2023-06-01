UrduPoint.com

Weapons Seizures In France Up By Nearly 10% In 2022 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:08 PM

The French Interior Ministry seized 8,027 weapons in 2022, which is 9.5% more than 7,330 seized a year earlier, the France Info broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing the French Central Office for Fighting Organized Crime

Out of the 8,027 weapons seized in 2022, 287 belonged to military weapons, the broadcaster reported.

"This increase in the number of seizures does not necessarily indicate that there are more weapons in the (French) territory, but rather that the police and gendarmerie have been working more intensively to find them," the head of the office, Yann Sourisseau, told France Info.

The official added that about 30% of the seizures had been made during searches as part of drug trafficking investigations.

