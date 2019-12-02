Weapons stolen from Swedish government offices

A security guard at the Swedish government offices in Stockholm has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a service weapon from the building, a prosecutor said on Monday, after several other firearms went missing recently

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A security guard at the Swedish government offices in Stockholm has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a service weapon from the building, a prosecutor said on Monday, after several other firearms went missing recently.

The security guard was to be questioned on Monday, prosecutor Lucas Eriksson told AFP.

At the end of October, six other firearms and ammunition were reported stolen from the government offices, which are protected by guards from the private security firm Securitas.

According to Swedish media, the weapons were six Glock pistols and 300 special bullets kept in a safe and to be used in case of a heightened security threat, such as a terrorist attack.

Investigators are trying to determine if there is a link between the two thefts.

Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist deemed the thefts unacceptable.

"We need to have good control over the handling of weapons in our country," he told Swedish news agency TT.