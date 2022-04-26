Weapons Supplied to Kiev by West May Fall Into Hands of Terrorists - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Western weapons supplied to Kiev, including Javelin anti-armor missiles, may fall into the hands of terrorists and thus return to the same countries that had provided them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Javelin is a portable weapon that was invented for tanks, but it can actually be used for terrorist attacks.

Previous experience shows that from Ukraine, as from any poorly controlled country, where neo-Nazi battalions and other units that are not subordinate to the supreme commander-in-chief occupy an autonomous untouchable place in the Ukrainian armed forces, these weapons will be distributed, including to the countries from which they originate," Lavrov said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.