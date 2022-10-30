Weapons Supplied to Kiev Found in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands - Finnish Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has obtained intelligence information that weapons supplied to Kiev, including assault rifles, have been smuggled to criminals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, NBI Detective Superintendent Christer Ahlgren said on Sunday.

"Weapons shipped to Ukraine have also been found in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands," Ahlgren told Finnish broadcaster Yle.

The data mostly concerns assault rifles, and further information has not been disclosed due to the confidentiality of the ongoing investigation, according to the report.

"We've seen signs of these weapons already finding their way to Finland ... Ukraine has received a large volume of weapons and that's good, but we're going to be dealing with these arms for decades and pay the price here," Ahlgren was quoted by the broadcaster.

This summer, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) issued a warning that the proliferation of firearms and explosives in Ukraine could lead to an increase in armament trafficked into Europe via established smuggling routes or online platforms.