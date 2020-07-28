UrduPoint.com
Wear Masks Outdoors Too If Distancing Can't Be Maintained: German Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

Wear masks outdoors too if distancing can't be maintained: German agency

Face masks should be worn not only indoors but outdoors too to prevent coronavirus infections if social distancing cannot be maintained, the head of Germany's disease control institute said Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Face masks should be worn not only indoors but outdoors too to prevent coronavirus infections if social distancing cannot be maintained, the head of Germany's disease control institute said Tuesday.

Lothar Wieler said basic hygiene rules such as handwashing and distancing must be followed to keep infections down, and "if one can't ensure 1.5 metres distancing, then we recommend masks -- not just in closed areas but also in the open."

