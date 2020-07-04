Wearing Mask Becomes Mandatory in Public Places in Iran Amid COVID-19 Spike - President

Face covering will become mandatory in all public places in Iran amid a surge in the coronavirus cases, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday, adding that people without masks would be denied any services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Face covering will become mandatory in all public places in Iran amid a surge in the coronavirus cases, President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday, adding that people without masks would be denied any services.

"From tomorrow, using masks in crowded public places must be mandatory and if someone wants to receive services in a public department without a mask, they must be asked to use a mask," Rouhani was quoted as saying on the presidential website.

The president also urged citizens to not conceal the fact of being infected and to inform others in order to contain the spread of the disease.

Rouhani's statement comes in light of a recent increase in the daily number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Iran reported a surge in COVID-19 fatalities in mid-June when more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded for the first time in two months amid the gradual relaxation of the lockdown regime. Since June 11, Iran is registering 2,200-2,700 COVID-19 cases a day on average.

To date, the country has over 237,000 COVID-19 cases, 11,400 of which are fatal. At the same time, almost 200,000 patients have recovered.